Cheryl Lynn Mooneyham, age 63, of White Pine, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was sent from god to take care of the rest of us.
She was loving and giving and will be dearly missed.
Cheryl and her husband served as house parents at Kingswood School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Jack McClain and Joan Frankel.
She was survived by her husband, Gerald Mooneyham; daughter, Stacey (Cody Harberson) Hewins; sons, Gerald Matrin Mooneyham Jr., Christopher Eugene (Sherry) Mooneyham and Brain Thomas (Aimee) Mooneyham; grandchildren, Trevor Martin Mooneyham, Releigh Danielle Mooneyham, Kenlea Dawn Cogdill, Meesha Indigo Mooneyham, Shauna Jessee and Shane Davis; great grandchildren, Maxon Caleb Jessee, and Lincoln James Jessee; brothers, Richard (Betsy) McClain, James (Lisa) McClain, and Donnie (Kim) McClain; sisters, Jackie (Ronnie) Bibbins, Larrie Jean (Dennis) Dalton, Linda Anthony, Lisa (Shawn) Springob, and Ginger Pack; and also several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7 at Westside Chapel Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday with Rev. Billy Couch officiating.
Family and friends will meet for graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.