The life story of Evelyn Butler began on December 5, 1947.
Her emotions of love and hate, sorrow and joy were written up in her book with God.
On December 28, 2021, the last entry was entered into her book with God before he closed it.
Through our Father’s heavenly decision, her soul has been claimed back to God, her maker… and her body given back to the earth, as it should be.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family & friends may offer online condolences at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
