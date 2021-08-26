Mr. J.T. Smith, age 77, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
He was a member Of Hilltop Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Flossie Smith and brother Everett Smith.
Survivors include his wife Linda Smith of the home; children Teresa (Keith) Bryant of Newport and Daniel (Angelia) Smith of Leesville, Louisiana; grandchildren Erica (Chad) McKinney of Sevierville, Mersadez (Nick) Wallin of Newport, Dakota Smith, Kaitlyn Smith, Jacob Andrew Gregory Smith all of Leesville, Louisiana and Alexis Smith of Houston, Texas; great grandchildren Ellie McKinney of Sevierville, Liam Wallin, Zikarah Shults and Zinayah Shults all of Newport; sisters Sue McMahan of Del Rio and Betty Ottinger of Greene County.
Family and friends meet at 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, August 27, 2021 at Union Cemetery for the 1 p.m. graveside service where Pastor Ben Watts officiated.
