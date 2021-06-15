Minnie Lee Hartsell, 84, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Anderson and Carrie Stokely, husband, Stanley Hartsell, daughter Sandra Ball, son Lynn Hartsell, great-granddaughter, Addalyn Hartsell and many brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Lee Ball, sister-in-law, Lorene Hartsell, grandchildren, Jody (Melissa) Ball, Anthony (Shelly) Ball, Whitney (Matthew) Morris, Tiffany (Travis) Webb, Timothy Hartsell, Taylan Hartsell, all of Newport, great-grandchildren, Carrie (Shane) Presnell, Bryson Ball, Morgan Cameron, Kassie and Jordan Ball, Tyler and David Gulley, Rylan Parton, Bentleigh and Malachi Morris, all of Newport, great-great-grandchildren, Michael Moore and Solomon Presnell, also other family and friends.
The family wishes to say a special “Thank You” to U. T. Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the Inman Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Hayes officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.