Cathy Ann Sutton, age 60, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Preceded in death by her father, Paul Ball, sister, Evelyn Shults, grandchildren, Isaiah Elliott and Brick Elliott.
She is survived by her husband, Ike Sutton, Jr. of Cosby, son, Jason Sutton of Sevierville, daughters, Kesha (Steven) Sutton of Del Rio, Christi (Randy) Elliott of Newport, mother, Thelma Ball of Sevierville, grandchildren, Emma Sutton, Megan (Austin) Sutton and Axl Elliott of Newport, brothers, Billy Ball of Newport, Rex Ball of Sevierville and Riley Ball of Newport, sisters, Freda Ball of Knoxville and Melissa McCarter of Sevierville also nieces, nephews, other family and friends including special friend Ryne Leatherwood.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Waters Large Cemetery, with Jerry Sutton officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.