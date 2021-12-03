Michael Eugene Dunn, Jr., age 28, of White Pine, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Sutton; Father, Michael Dunn, Sr.; pops, Robert Sutton.
He is survived by his wife, Amber N. Dunn; daughters, Mikyha L. and Isabella M. Mayes; grandmothers, Joyce Sutton and Lizzie Hayes; father and mother-in-law, Leon and Susie Hayes; sisters, Tanita (Brian, Heidi and Evie) Owens, Fayda Hayes, Emma Hayes, Brittany Mayes, Roberta (Pat) Strunk, Norma (Misti and Miles) Sutton, Precious (Brentley) Sutton; brothers, Christopher (Katie, Addie and Noah) Hayes, Landon Hayes, Ashton Hayes, Robert Sutton, Eddie (Andrea, Zander, and Sofia) Sutton; uncles, Andy (Lisa) Sutton, Barry (Joyce) Sutton, Robert (Judy) Sutton, David Dunn; aunts, Annie (Davie) Sutton, Tina (Gabe and Haylee) Sutton, Nancy (Destiny and Jasmine) Sutton, Maggie (Bruce, Brandon and Heather) Crumbley.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. William Lawson officiating.
Graveside/interment service will be Monday, December 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Sutton Family Cemetery, 4059 Highpoint Rd., Newport.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.