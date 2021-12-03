Michael Eugene Dunn, Jr.

Michael Eugene Dunn, Jr., age 28, of White Pine, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Sutton; Father, Michael Dunn, Sr.; pops, Robert Sutton.

He is survived by his wife, Amber N. Dunn; daughters, Mikyha L. and Isabella M. Mayes; grandmothers, Joyce Sutton and Lizzie Hayes; father and mother-in-law, Leon and Susie Hayes; sisters, Tanita (Brian, Heidi and Evie) Owens, Fayda Hayes, Emma Hayes, Brittany Mayes, Roberta (Pat) Strunk, Norma (Misti and Miles) Sutton, Precious (Brentley) Sutton; brothers, Christopher (Katie, Addie and Noah) Hayes, Landon Hayes, Ashton Hayes, Robert Sutton, Eddie (Andrea, Zander, and Sofia) Sutton; uncles, Andy (Lisa) Sutton, Barry (Joyce) Sutton, Robert (Judy) Sutton, David Dunn; aunts, Annie (Davie) Sutton, Tina (Gabe and Haylee) Sutton, Nancy (Destiny and Jasmine) Sutton, Maggie (Bruce, Brandon and Heather) Crumbley.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. William Lawson officiating.

Graveside/interment service will be Monday, December 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Sutton Family Cemetery, 4059 Highpoint Rd., Newport.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.