Judy Ann Smith Newman, age 74 of Dandridge, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.
She will be remembered as a loving “Mama”, “Granny”, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eula (Bob) Jones & J.P. Smith and Vaughn & Nola Hill; brothers, Jeffery Smith & Ike Breeden; father of her children, Charles Newman; and grandchildren born into eternal life, Kara Melody and her two siblings.
She is survived by her siblings, Sam Smith, Jim Maples, Mary Jo Phoenix, Wilma Lee, Tony Breeden, Terry Breeden, Eddie Smith, Doyle Smith, Teresa Miller, & Linda Smith; children, Fredia (Todd) Repine, Debbie (Tim) Kimberling, Pam (Randy) Fleming, Cheryl (Mark) Parrott, & Tina (Chad) Layman; grandchildren, Jennie (James), Karen, Jimmy Dale, Megan, Amber, Steven, Jacob, Joanna, Joseph, Christopher, Daniel, and Angelina; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Cassie, Hope, Waylon, Jaylon, Bentley, Manny, Spencer, Raylan, Alex, Landon, Riley, Grayson, Denver, & Kinlee; and her two beloved dogs, Jasmine & Stitch.
Rev. Roy Phillips will officiate over the funeral service, which will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will take place at noon Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Dandridge Memorial Gardens.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
