Cynthia Dianne Smith, age 71, of Talbott, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
She attended Community Freewill Baptist Church.
She also worked at Magnavox in Jefferson City for over 30 years and the Justice Center in Dandridge for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex “Pete” and Lucille Cline.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Terry Smith; daughter, Rexanna (Ben) Ellison; granddaughters, Sophia and Karley Ellison; sister, Janie (Allen) Ottinger; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Ron) Byrd and Carlene (Terry) Cox; life-long friend, Barb Cline; nieces, Amy (David) Owenby, Nikki (Jimmy) Morton, Carrie (Shannon) Calton, Haley (Eathan) Gentry; nephew, Lynn (Ashley) Byrd; and many wonderful friends.
Funeral service was held 7 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Community Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where Rev. Dennis Caldwell and Rev. Scott Cline officiated.
Interment was 11 a.m. Tuesday in Jefferson Memorial Garden.
The family received friends Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church in Talbott.
Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.