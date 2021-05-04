Serita Doris Taylor Campbell, Serita was born on August 17, 1963 in White Pine, TN.
She was a woman of many talents that was loved by all who met her.
All of her many talents were self-taught.
No fancy schools or training, just hard work and dedication.
She was blessed by many and a blessing to many.
Her first business “Simply Serita” was a name that didn’t do her justice. She was everything but simple.
Chances are she directed your daughter’s wedding or made the beautiful bouquet that she carried.
She might have decorated the church or catered the reception.
If your child went to Bible School then chances are you have seen her artistic displays.
She may have designed your homes décor or painted the kitchen cabinets or put down your flooring.
She could paint your den or do a cute mural in the baby’s room.
She was president of Beta Sigma Phi and raised funds to build Kidz Country in White Pine.
Many were in Awe of her talents but the most endearing thing about her was she had a heart of gold and loved fiercely.
All of her family and friends were better for knowing and loving her as well as being a recipient of her unconditional love.
Serita will be missed by all that knew her.
She has been with her high school sweetheart for 43 years and they were blessed with a son she adored.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Dwayne T Campbell “Peadore” and her son Rhett D. Campbell, her devoted mother, Doris Greene Taylor and sisters, Stephanie (Barry) Carter and Shannon Taylor, brother-in-law, Freddie “Chicken Man” (Kathy) Campbell and sister-in-law, Kim Campbell, nephews, Ryan Taylor, Reece Carter, Matthew Campbell and Jackie Keller, special cousin Patti Appleby, she had many auts, uncles and cousins that she loved dearly.
She had many friends that were like family to her and loving her until she left us.
The steady stream of visitors for the last year is a testament to the person she was.
She is preceded in death by her adoring father Buford D. Taylor, grandfathers, Raymond Greene and William Taylor, grandmothers, Clara Lane Taylor and Geneva Gaddy, mother and father-in-law, Freddy and Nancy Campbell and brother-in-law, Eddie J Campbell.
The family would like to express a Special Thank You to Amedisys healthcare and all their wonderful nurses.
Funeral Services will be held on the lawn of Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine on Thursday, May 6, 2021, 7 p.m. with a Celebration Gathering between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Graveside Interment will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, 1 p.m. in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with family and friends gathering at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
It was Serita’s request that In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations be made to: Friends of the White Pine Library, P.O. Box 66, White Pine, TN 37890 or the upkeep of Kidz Country, c/o Town of White Pine P.O. Box 66, White Pine, TN 37890
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of facemasks.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, TN, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com