Charles A. Strong, age 84, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare Systems.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Donna Strong, along with many brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Jeffery A. Strong of Newport, Susan (Jim) Grubb of Newport, Laura (Bob) Bruno of Sedona, AZ; grandchildren, Andrew (Amber) Fullen of Greeneville, Kathryn Grubb of Brooklyn, NY; brother, Jim (Bonnie) Strong of Russellville; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
