Carolyn Ball, age 72 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
She was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Eugene Ball, parents Dave and Katie Bullington, brothers and sisters Aileen Wilson, Ellen Lane, Flora Cupp, Ruth Crum, Louise Banks, Sally Hall, Nola Wilson, Arthur Bullington, and Jim Bullington, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Arlis and Joneta Ball.
She is survived by her children Brenda (Mike) Ellison, Anita (Rodney) Fraley, and Calvin (April) Ball, sister Eva Gates, grandchildren Cody (Jessa) Ball, Jody (Amber) Ball, Rachel (Cass) Holt, Rebekah (Dylan) Elkins, and Taylan Hartsell, great-grandson Weston Elkins and Baby Elkins on the way, and numerous other family and friends.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Michael Allen and Rev. Steve Blanchard officiated.
Burial was held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.