Dean Allen Moore, age 90, of Newport, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 1, 2021.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and retired as Savings Counselor February 27, 2014 after 40 years of service from Newport Federal Bank.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Vera Allen; husband Earl Moore, son, Jeff Moore; brother, Harold Allen, and grandson Justin Moore.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan (Tim) Pack; grandsons, Joshua Moore of Newport, Jamison (Taleea) Pack of Morristown, Jordan (Deborah Riley) Pack of Newport; great-granddaughters, Jasmine (Tyler Dodd) Kite of Morristown, and C.J. (Zack) Myers of Jefferson City: great-great granddaughters, Avery Myers, Lillie Sartain and Lorelei Pack; great-great grandsons, Archie Myers, Lux Dodd, and Luca Sartain; sisters-in-law, Imogene Webb, Paula Inman and Norma Jean Mooneyham all of Newport, Mary Lou Allen of Sevierville; several nieces, and nephews. Also others dear to her heart is her Southside Baptist Church family; her Newport Federal Bank family; and many close friends-too many to name.
Special thanks to the staff and residents at Wellington Manor who made her feel welcome and loved, also to Chad Ellis and Smoky Mountain Home Health.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Union Cemetery, with Rick Clevenger, Charlie Boggan and Maurice Shults officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Southside Baptist Church, P. O. Box 668, Newport, TN 37822.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.