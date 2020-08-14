Silas James Henry blessed us with his presence for two hours and five minutes.
Born and passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Ballard Health Hospital in Greeneville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Houston Lee Henry, and several special family members.
He is survived by his parents, Dakota and Ella Rhee Henry of Parrottsville, brother, Anthony Henry, grandparents, Jason and Ida Ruth Naillon of Parrottsville, Tommy (Scotty) and Brandi Henry of Sevierville, aunts, Jada Naillon of Parrottsville, Mackenzie Henry of Sevierville, and B. Henry of Sevierville, uncle, Ethan Henry of Sevierville, great-grandparents, Garry and Debbie Renner of Parrottsville, Bill and Mary Naillon of Newport, Danny and Susan Henry of Sevierville, Howard and Sharon Stutzman of Sevierville, great-aunts and great-uncles Janet Renner of Parrottsville, Jessica Moorefield of Talbott, Carrie Jenkins of Parrottsville, Christy Parton of Sevierville, Natalie Stutzman of Sevierville, Jake Stutzman of Sevierville, also many other cousins, and family members.
A private graveside service was held Friday, August 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Charity of Your choice in Memory of Silas.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.