Colonel Troy E. Burrow, U.S. Army (Retired) of Johnson City, TN. left his earthly home on February 10th, 2021 and is now with our Heavenly Father after battling a recent cancer diagnosis.
Born June 6, 1942 in Poyen, Arkansas, to parents Emmett and Lesta Burrow. Colonel Burrow passed away peacefully at his residence, while surrounded by his immediate family. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN.
A true patriot, he served his beloved country with honor and distinction for 27 years as a dual rated Master Army Aviator with more than 2600 flying hours, 1500 of which were combat hours in Vietnam.
His major duty assignments include service as Executive Officer for a training company at Ft. Gordon, GA; Section and platoon leader in the 128th and 120th Aviation Companies, Phu Loi, Republic of Vietnam; Instructor pilot for Standards Division at Lowe Army Airfield, Ft. Rucker, AL. as well as command pilot for the Command Group, U.S. Army Aviation Center.
Col. Burrow returned to Vietnam in 1971 where he served as Administrative Officer for the 162nd Assault Support Helicopter Company.
Additionally, he served as the Commander of the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory based at Ft. Wainwright, AK.
With a love of education and a fondness for the Appalachian Mountains, Colonel Burrow was assigned and served as Professor of Military Science and Buccaneer Battalion Commander at East Tennessee State University.
He ended his military service stationed at Fort Rucker, AL. where he served as Commander of the U.S. Army Aviation Technical Test Center.
After retiring from the Army in 1993, he returned to his beloved Appalachia, where he served as an adjunct faculty member for the Department of Public and Allied Health at East Tennessee State University until retiring in 2010.
Colonel Burrow’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal (23 Awards), the Air Medal for Valor with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Master Aviator Badge.
Colonel Troy E. Burrow leaves behind his wife of soon to be 53 years this upcoming February 17th, Dianne Grigsby Burrow, daughter Dana Loiree Clark, son in law Colonel Steven Bobby Clark, U.S. Army (Retired) and son, Travis Neal Burrow. Granddaughters Graycen Olivia Clark, Callaway Adair Clark and grandsons Kieran Elijah Clark, Cohen Elisha Clark and Lucah Christian Clark, Kamden O’Neal Burrow, Layton McKinleigh Burrow and Jude Levi Burrow. Special appreciation to our extended family; Lieutenant Colonel Robert Parks, U.S. Army (Retired) and wife Phyllis Parks.
The Burrow family would like to express gratitude to the Hospice team from Amedisys, staff from Mountain Home VAMC, Ashley Seale, PA-C from JCIM and unit 5500 from the Johnson City Medical Center.
Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
The family of Colonel Troy E. Burrow will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday Febuary 18, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services.
The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday Febuary 19, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Tim Tapp officiating.
The Boone Dam Post #4933 will accord military honors. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m. Friday.
The Burrow family kindly requests in lieu of flowers and in honor of his grandson, Layton McKinleigh Burrow, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can be made online at stjude.org or by phone (800) 478-5833.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.