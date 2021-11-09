Betty Jo Stephenson Lanter went home to be with her beloved Lord and reunited with her mother and dad on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Her love, and devotion to the Lord and family has been an inspiration to so many during her lifetime.
She was born to Charlie and Minnie Stephenson of Newport/Parrottsville, Tn.
She was married to Harold R. Lanter and they have four sons, Michael, Rick, Greg, and Jeffrey.
Betty spent most of her life raising the four boys with about 12 years selling real estate once the boys were grown.
She was a very active church member in any city they lived in, which was Washington D.C., Atlanta, Brunswick, and Augusta, Ga., and now Chattanooga.
Betty Jo was a star basketball player in high school and she worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C.
She will always be known as a loving wife, caring and loving mother, and faithful Christian. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, Hixson.
The funeral followed in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 p.m.
A private committal service took place at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga (especially nurse Praparat) for their wonderful care during the past six months.
Arrangements are under the care of the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson.
