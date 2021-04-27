Jonita Ellison Lunsford, 81 of White Pine went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was of Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aulden and Ella (Tucker) Ellison; husband, Allen Lunsford; son, Leslie Lunsford; grandson, James A. Lunsford; great grandson, Bryan T. Williams; great granddaughter, Sofia Cruz Mendoza; and brothers, Roger and J. B. Ellison.
Jonita is survived by her daughter, Allie Lunsford Foster of the home and Sharon Lunsford Williams of Newport; brothers, Jim (Nancy) Ellison of Wyoming, Venus (Linda) Ellison of South Carolina, Lester Ellison and Ronnie Ellison of Newport; sisters, Peggy (Ellison) Caldwell of South Carolina and Carolyn (Cookie) Ellison of Morristown; grandson, William (Dorreen) Coleman of White Pine, Burnette (Alisha) Williams of Newport, Bryan (Tina) Williams of Montana, Eric (Kimberly) Lunsford of White Pine; granddaughter, Hope (Mario) Cruz Mendoza of White Pine; great grandchildren, David, Taswell and Mason Coleman, Ricardo (Lily), Elizabeth, Oscar Cruz Mendoza, Abigail Williams, Oakley Williams; great great grandchildren, Zane and Maddox Coleman, Treyson Coleman, Lyric Cruz Mendoza; and lots of nieces, nephews, stepchildren and grandchildren.
Jonita also lived to be the first of the fifth generation four times thru daughter Allie and fourth generation three times thru daughter Sharon.
A very special Thank you to Amedisys Hospice and all the caregivers along the way.
Pallbearers will be Mario, Ricardo, Oscar Cruz Mendoza, William and David Coleman, Burnett Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Taswell Coleman and Bryan Williams.
The family will received friends Monday, April 26, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral service were held at noon on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Pastor Rick Dickins officiated.
Burial followed at Clark Cemetery Deep Gap, Del Rio.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.