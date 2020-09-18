Betty Archer, age 87 of Newport, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Archer; parents Henry and Thelma Smith; daughter Donna Jane Archer; sisters Doris Trentham and Mildred Jenkins; and brothers Johnny and Ray Smith.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Chris and Amy Archer of Newport, Rick and Sheila Walker of Bybee, and Gerald and Judy O’Dell of Cleveland, TN; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of special friends.
The family wishes to say a special “Thank You” to Wellington Manor and Tennova Hospital.
Graveside Service will be private.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.