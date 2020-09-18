Betty Archer, age 87 of Newport, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Archer; parents Henry and Thelma Smith; daughter Donna Jane Archer; sisters Doris Trentham and Mildred Jenkins; and brothers Johnny and Ray Smith.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Chris and Amy Archer of Newport, Rick and Sheila Walker of Bybee, and Gerald and Judy O’Dell of Cleveland, TN; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of special friends.

The family wishes to say a special “Thank You” to Wellington Manor and Tennova Hospital.

Graveside Service will be private.

Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.

Recommended for you