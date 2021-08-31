Stephen (Steve) B. Large, born April 28, 1951, passed away at his home on August 30, 2021 with his family at his side.
He battled cancer for many months. He was 70 years old.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Large, grandparents, Henry and Jessie James, Scott Large and Unav Perryman.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Joy Large, son and daughter-in-law Jeff (Tracy) Large of Newport, granddaughter, Landan Large of Sevierville, step grandchildren, Kelly (Jessica) Laws of Spartanburg, SC, Steven Laws and Whitney Laws of Newport, step-great grandchildren, Talia Laws, of Spartanburg, SC, Tyson, Brayden, and Maddox Laws, all of Newport, one brother and sister-in-law, one sister, Sharon Smith of Newport, nephews, include, Andy (Amy) Austin, Scotty (Jennifer) Large, Todd (Kayla) Smith, Corey Smith (fiancée, April Hall), niece, Emily Ellison, great-niece Alexa Austin, brother-in-law, Jabo (Tammy) Francis, sister-in-law, Patricia (Eric) Ellison, and special sister-in-law, Susie O’Dell (Lewis Everhart), all of Newport, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and hunting buddy Bobby Sawyer.
Steve was a PROUD veteran of the United States Army.
He was employed many years by TVA, also retired from Great Lakes Chemicals in Newport.
One of his favorite things was teaching about the Lord in his Bible study class until his illness. He enjoyed traveling, eating at Lois’s Restaurant, and was an avoid UT football fan.
He loved telling those hunting stories, making people laugh and spending time with his family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Rick Scott and Jerry Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s TN % Alexa Austin at Manes Funeral Home, 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice. They gave Steve excellent care.
Also thanks to Tammy Francis, Owner and Founder of SMHH&H, Chaplin Danny, Charlie Grooms, FNP, nurses, include, Cathy Davis, RN, Jessica Davis, RN, Sydney Johnson, RN, April Hall CAN and Angie Ward CAN.
The family requests that masks must be worn to graveside service and please practice safe social distancing.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.