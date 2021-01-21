Arizona Collins Laws loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, 84 years of age, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2021.
Arizona was a homemaker and farmer most of her life.
She enjoyed raising her children and helping with her grandchildren.
She took much joy in meeting new friends, since she never met a stranger.
She lived a simple life but it was full of love.
She shared her love and smile with everyone she encountered.
She will be missed here on this earth but what joy there will be in heaven.
She always gave her glory to her Lord and Savior saying "God sure has been good to me."
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Herbert Laws, her parents Jacob Y.C. Collins and Catherine Brown Collins, her four brothers; Dean Collins (Suzanne), Charlie Collins (Jolly Mae), Guy Collins and James Collins. Her five sisters; Edith Collins Sane (Herman), Rachel Collins Reynolds (Eugene), Bonnie Collins Lewis, Anna Jo Collis Metcalfe (Hubert), Lucille Collins Metcalf. Her granddaughter Tearsha Laws Sprouse and also special friend Sharon Philips.
She is survived by her three sons; Cecil Laws (Karen), Michael Laws (Patsy), Ricky Laws. Her three daughters; Margaret Ann Tucker Stanley (Johnny), Vickie Laws Klinesmith (Ronald), Janice Laws Thomas (J.D). Her nine grand-children; Julie Tucker, James Laws, Dorothy Laws, Catherine (Nikki) Brooks, Angel Laws, Charity Laws, Derrick Laws, Terrence Laws, Cody Laws. Ten greatgrandchildren; Jacob, Sarah, Dudley Glenn, Kierra Laws, Charlie, Aliane and Alisha, Isaiah Sprouse, Micky and Sarah Brooks. A brother-in-law Alonzo Metcalf and several nieces, nephews, and family.
Funeral services will be held at Brown's Chapel Church Parrottsville, Tennessee. Officiating the service will be Reverend Ronald Klinesmith. Arizona will lay in wait Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for visitation.
Funeral services will begin directly after visitation, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation services in Newton NC are in charge of all arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers please send memorials to; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton NC, 28658 or call 828-466-0466 or go online to CarolinaCaring.org
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Laws family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.