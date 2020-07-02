Mr. Gary Hall, age 69, of Newport, was born July 13, 1950, and passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Newport Convalescent Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Hall; daughter Katie Hall; parents Dan and Mattie Hall; father-in-law and mother-in-law Lee and Winnie Williams; daughter-in-law Tammy Hall and brothers J.A., Johnny, Kenneth, Ray, Earl and Bobby Lee Hall.
Survivors include his son Danny Lee Hall; granddaughters Ashley (Nolan) Ogle, Amber (Corey) Williams; grandsons David (Stephanie) Parton, Gary Lynn Norton, Abe (Kelly) Hall, Lewis Hall, James Hall. Justin (Heather) Stokely, Ray Hall, and David Scott Hall, all of Newport; and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include his brother Parker (Joyce) Hall of Cosby and sisters Reva (Charlie) Knight of Clayton, Georgia, and Sue Greene of Hartford and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Hall Family Cemetery with Pastor Robert Ball officiating.
The family will receive friends 12:00 until 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.