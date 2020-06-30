Jordan Leigh Oury Estrada, age 32, of Newport, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Eddie and Betty Oury, Deward Williams and Ruth Branson, and aunt Pat Oury.
She is survived by her husband Jacob Estrada, daughter Aurora Estrada, father Chip (Ramona) Oury, mother Teresa (Eddie) Worth, brothers Jason Oury and Andrew Noland, sisters Jessica Oury and Amber (Holly) Trail, grandmothers Jane Williams and Nina Oury, mother-in-law and father-in-law Jayne and George Estrada, brother-in-law Justin (Laura) Estrada, aunts Kelly Webb and Pam (Randy) Holt, uncle Michael (Jackie) Williams, nephews Colton Oury, Brody Trail, and Keegan Estrada, nieces Ada Trail, Austyn Trail, and Keira Estrada, cousins Josh and Brian (Jane) Holt and Aaron and Claire Williams, and a host of special friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00–7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Rich Lloyd officiating.
Entombment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.