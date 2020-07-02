Lt. Col. (Ret) Ivan W. Hall, age 82, of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Ivan was born and reared in Newport, Tennessee.
He retired from the United States Army after 25 years of service.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Eula Mae Hall, sisters Billie Baier and Shirley Hall and brother Carroll Hall.
Survivors include his wife Rinda Rolen Hall, daughters Tamara Steele, Sherri Kuhns (Brian), Mitzy Hall Lichlyter and Melissa Stork, as well as twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog “Miracle” whom he fondly referred to as “Little Girl.”
There will not be a receiving line; however family and friends may pay their respects from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Atchley Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. in the West Chapel. Rev. Cleo Williamson will officiate.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service and interment at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post # 104. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.