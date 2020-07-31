Anna Ruth Hopkins Wilson, age 58, of Newport, TN passed away July 28, 2020, at her home, in Newport, TN.
The funeral/memorial/services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 1, 2020,at 10:00 a.m.
The family will be greeting friends and relatives at 10 a.m.. Memorial service will follow immediately after.
Anna Ruth Wilson was born March 7, 1962 in Norton, VA to Thomas Hopkins and Violetta Dotson. Anna Wilson was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Phillip, Anthony “Brian” and sister Rita.
Anna Wilson is survived by children Bradley, Daine, Daniel Hopkins, Melinda Carter and Jared Wilson, sisters, brothers, grandchildren and many friends and relatives.
The family would like to express a special thanks to friends, family and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for prayers, love and support.
Romans 14: For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.
