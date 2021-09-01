Freda Sue McCoig Ball, age 72 of Sevierville, went Home to be with The Lord Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home.
Freda was of the Baptist faith and most recently attended Red Bank Baptist Church.
Freda loved the Lord and she allowed God to use her as His vessel to witness to others.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver in years past.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Estelena McCoig; brothers, J.C., Gary, and Stanley McCoig; sisters, Mildred McCoig, Doris Parton, Vida Ball and husband Donald, and Bonnie Boling.
Survivors: Husband of 55 years: Cleo Ball; Daughter: Patricia Walker and Danny Pinkard; Son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Cindy Ball; Grandchildren: Lucas Ball, Braxton Walker, and Kendra Walker; Brother and Sisters-in-law, Rudolph and Ruby McCoig; Special Nephew: Freddie Ball; Special Friend: Maddie Cook.
The family wishes to express their thanks to “Mom’s” care team at UT Medical Center and hospice nurse, Bruce.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family will receive friends 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 4 with funeral service following at 5 p.m. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Sutton and Rev. Ted McCoig officiating.
Interment 1 p.m. Sunday in Burchfield Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.