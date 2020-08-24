On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Jackie Reece passed away, after a lengthy and hard fought battle with cancer, at the age of 73.
Jackie wore many hats (Literally and figuratively) in his 73 years on Earth. He was a tremendous husband, loving father, adoring papaw, caring brother, devoted child, hard worker, and trusted friend, but most importantly, child and servant of his Heavenly Father and Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jackie’s smile, laughter, and kindness were and always will be a reminder of the goodness in life. His heart was, and is, an ever- present image of God and his love will simply never be matched.
He was predeceased by his son, Keith, parents, Toy and Ruby Reece, and sister, Libby Mathes.
Jackie will be lovingly and forever remembered by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis and their children, Michele (Brent) Davis, son Jackie (Laura). He will also be loved and missed by his grandchildren, Reece (Ashley) Benton, Adam (Tara) Benton, and Holden Reece, and great grandchildren, Atticus, Katharine, and Ruby Benton, brothers, Danny (Estallee), Deter (Janelle), and Steve (Judy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Brian Osborne officiating.
Burial will take place in Union Cemetery on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at
2 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jackie Reece.