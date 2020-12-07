Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Carver of Cosby, TN formerly of Sarasota, FL left this physical world on November 3, 2020.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT.
She leaves behind her husband/partner of 47 years Ron, son James Holland of Cosby, sister Kay of Oak Ridge and Rebecca of Sarasota, brothers Dan of Sarasota and Eric of NY, also many cousins in Vermont and Florida. She was preceded in death by her son Raymond, parents Elizabeth and Amos McManis, and brothers Bruce, Barry, Patrick, and Mark.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, and loyal friend. She was accomplished surgical unit secretary for 20 years, a skilled scuba diver/assistant instructor, and a lover of nature.
Betty spent a lot of her spare time embroidering baby quilts that were passed on to family, friends, and total strangers.
A Celebration of life will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to “Friends of the Smokies.”
