Wanda Sue Woody, age 72, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Bonnie Hall, brothers, Fred and Donald Hall, sisters, Judith Ellison, Georgia Mallory, Eula Mooneyham, and Linda Hall, and son-in-law, Stacey Sane.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ervin Woody, Children, Debra “Poodle” Sane, and Robin (David) James, lights of her life, grandchildren, Cole Shepherd and Hunter (Chelsea) James, great grandsons, Easton Shepherd, Eli James, Sawyer Shepherd, and Raylon Shepherd, sisters, Shirley Ford and Mary Jo Mooneyham, brother, David (Judy) Hall, special girls in her life, Hannah Laws and Chelsea James, and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7:00pm with David James and Bro. Rex Norton officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00pm in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
