Jimmy Doyle Mayfield, age 63 of Newport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.
He enjoyed fishing, being on his boat, camping, and antique cars. Jimmy most enjoyed time with his pets, Benji and Fancy, and time spent with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Floyd and Ruby Ester Mayfield; his sister, Jeanette Sue Portwood; his brother, William Floyd Mayfield; his nieces, Debbie Lewis, Michelle Lewis and Rhonda Lewis; and his nephews, Josh Lewis and Tony Lewis.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Brenda Mayfield; son, Derek Guffey; step-daughters, Crystal Parks and husband Wes Parks, and Danielle Love; grandson, Austin Guffey; step-grandchildren, McKaley Parks and Taylor Parks; brother, Joe Edward Mayfield and wife Tammy Mayfield; sister, Carolyn Jean Lewis; brother-in-law, John Portwood; sister-in-law, Kathy Mayfield; nephews, Buddy Mayfield, Charles Brooks, Jr., Dwight Lewis, Joey Mayfield, Joshua Middleton, and Tyler Mayfield; nieces, Charlotte Ivey and husband Shannon Ivey, and Dorothy Phillips and husband B.J.; several other special family and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Conway, Jabo’s Pharmacy, Tennova Medical Center Newport, Turkey Creek Medical Center, and UT Home Healthcare, Pastor Tim Grooms and wife Teresa, Pastor Alvin Watts and wife Jean, Riverview Baptist Church family, and many family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to be made to Feed My Sheep Ministries in honor of Jimmy. Donations can be sent to 125 C Ave, Newport, TN 37821
Family and friends paid their respects at Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tennessee. Visitation was held Wednesday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. where service followed in the West Chapel at 6 p.m. where Pastors Tim Grooms and Alvin Watts officiated.
Family and friends met 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24 in Cummings Chapel Cemetery for graveside service and interment.
