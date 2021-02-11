Katherine Elizabeth Lashea Dorsey, age 32, of Newport, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Homer Dorsey.
She is survived by her fiancée, Lee Cutshall, mother, Esther Huff, children, Christopher Hembree and Peyton Dorsey, brothers, Carroll Wayne Dorsey and Brian Blizzard, special aunt, Dorothy Bowlin, and several other family members and friends.
She was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist with family with cremation arrangements.