Emily Diane (Holbert) Branam was born June 24, 1988 in Cocke County, Tennessee and was called home Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Cocke County, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Guadalupe Alvarado, great-uncle, Steve Miller; great-aunt, Kathie Miller; uncle, Cesar Anaya; cousin, Joe Hause; grandmother, Emma Bacon; great-grandmother, Lois Miller; grandmother, Lupita Alvarado, grandfather, Eddie Holbert; uncle, Jeff Hause, and aunt, Donna Hause.
She is survived by her children that she loved dearly, Jimmy “Trey” Messick, Haley Messick, Jacob Maier and Trevor Maier; mother, Donna (Joe) Alvarado of Somerset, TX; father, Danny (Angie) Holbert of New Market, TN; grandparents, Diane and James Fine of Newport, TN and Joe and Debra Catania of Copperas Cove, TX; brothers, Anthony Alvarado, Alex Alvarado and Joe Alvarado of Somerset, TX; uncles, Jimmy (Ann) Fine, Kevin (Pam) Fine, James Allen Fine, Joseph (Julia) Catania, Mike (Zubeena) Catania, George (Stephanie) Alvarado and Tommy Webb; aunts, Brit Fine, Rose Alvarado, and Maria (Charles) Gonzales; special cousins, Tiffany Wiand and Brian House; adopted momma, Christie Kyker; close friends, Jimmy and Amber Messick, Ruby and Jim Messick, and Rickey Branam; and special person in her life, Brian Maier.
Emily left this world peacefully with two of her children holding her hands and her father by her side.
Emily was a hurricane with a heart of gold.
She was a beautiful soul that knew no strangers.
God decided he needed her now more than we do and called her home.
There will be no more pain.
We are proud of you. We love you. We will miss you but we will see you again. Rest In Peace, Sweet Princess Emi Di.
Viewing will be Monday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fielden Funeral Home, 910 Churchview St. New Market, Tennessee 37820.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 2691 Good Hope Church Rd. New Market, Tennessee 37820.