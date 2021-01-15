Mrs. Ruby J. Hall

Mrs. Ruby Jean Hall, age 84, of Cosby, passed away suddenly and peacefully Thursday evening, January 14, 2021 to be with her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her son Terry Hall; mother Zella Phillips and father Omer Phillips; sisters Kathleen O’Dell and Dora Hall; brothers Clemon Phillips and Stocal Phillips.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-two years Walter Hall; lovingly remembered by daughter Doris (Danny) Taylor of Hayesville, North Carolina; son Chuck (Rachel) Hall of Newport; grandsons Michael (Kristin) Taylor of Overland Park, Kansas and Dylan (Dreonna) Hall of Dandridge; granddaughter Angela Carr; great granddaughter LaShea Carr; great great granddaughters LaRiah Carr and Layla Ledbetter all of Hayesville, North Carolina and brother Ronald Phillips of Newport.
The family would like to express a special thank you to nephew Danny Phillips, niece Deborah Barnes, grand niece Rindy Barnes and all other loving family and friends.
Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021 at Union Cemetery for a 1 p.m. graveside service with Rev. Doug Messer officiating.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.