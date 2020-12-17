Grace Blanchard crossed over to another life on December 10, 2020.
Grace was born on March 30, 1918. She was 102 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Blanchard, her parents, Joel (Bud) and Lou Blanchard, siblings Alice Blanchard, Ella Tucker, Vernie Taylor, Molly Lane, Jane Lane, Hattie Redmond, and Charlie Blanchard. There were two other children who died shortly after birth 1st.
Born Mary Blanchard and last born Joel Blanchard Jr., Grace was the last of a big family.
She worked at various jobs, including postmistress of the Bridgeport Post Office.
She is survived by two daughters, Julia Blanchard of Newport, and Jo Neuswanger of Blacksburg, Virginia.
Because of the current coronavirus situation, the family does not want to risk gathering for a funeral at this time.
There may be a memorial service sometime in the future.
We would like to express our deep appreciation to the staff of Tennova Newport Convalescent Center for their devoted care of Grace for the past five years. They have been family.
