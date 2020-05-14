Linda Sue Barnett Branam, age 48, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father Henry Ray Barnett; brother Tony Ray Barnett; grandparents Leonard and Doris Green; and uncle James Barnett.
She is survived by her mother Aurine Barnett of Newport; son Arnold McDowell of Florida; brothers Lynn (Angie) Barnett of Parrottsville and John David (Renee) Barnett of Newport; granddaughter Serenity McDowell of Florida; nieces Sarah Barnett, MaKayla Barnett, and Charley (Luke) James; and other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Laws-Green Cemetery with Wilson Messer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
