Donald “Craig” Evans, age 64, of Newport, passed away Saturday December 19, 2020.
He will be missed very much.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reed and Ada Evans, Earl and Edith Holt, uncle, Chester Holt, cousins, Robin Conway, and Larry Taylor.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Nancy Evans, sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Tim Stuart, niece and her husband, Heather and Dwight Marshall, special aunt, Louise Holt, special cousin Terry Stuart.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Union Cemetery, where Buck Marshall officiated.
