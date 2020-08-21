Braudus Nolan Blazer, age 91 of Newport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday August 19, 2020.
He was a member of Northport Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ruth Blazer; daughter, Sandra Kaye Gorrell; parents, Estel and Edith Blazer; sister, Patsy Blazer; brother, L.V. Blazer.
He is survived by daughter, Dianna Blazer; grandson, Travis Gorrell; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kolby Gorrell; brothers, Ray, Harold, Norman, Ronnie and Randy Blazer; sisters, Nedra Ottinger, Reba Dean Rhodes and Brenda Ellis; Sister-in-law Martha Thomas, Brother-in-law Bobby (Reba) Masoner.
Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Newport Medical Center for all their care.
A private funeral service was held held at Resthaven Mausoleum Chapel On Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. where Glen Bradley officiated. Burial followed in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the online register and post condolences at: www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home ~ Cemetery ~ Cremations