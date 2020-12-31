Ms. Diana Baxter, age 78, of Newport, passed away Monday morning, December 28, 2020 at her home.
She was a retired nurse from Lakeway Regional Hospital and had previously worked at Cocke County Baptist Hospital.
She loved her sisters and brother, all animals, the Great State of Tennessee and she was a strong supporter of the Military.
She was preceded in death by her son Gabriel Taylor; parents Osborne and Rachel Hall Baxter and a sister Latha Watson.
Survivors include her daughters Sabra Hamad of Raleigh, North Carolina and Shawna Parks of Newport; grandchildren Omar Hamad of Raleigh, North Carolina, Noelle (Jordan) Douglas and Ariel Parks; great grandson Dillan Parks all of Newport; sister Ardath Reese of Murfreesboro; brother Dane (Ida) Baxter of Newport and former spouse Anthony Tam of California. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and her fur baby Ai.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Edward and Annie Wing for bringing the gift of music and to the staff of UT Hospice and her hospice nurses Christy Taylor and Charles Allen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter, 420 Humane Way, Newport, Tennessee 37821.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.