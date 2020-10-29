Kenneth Wayne Williams, age 67 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Bull and Jiney Strange.
He is survived by his wife Judy Williams of Newport; Aron Williams of Sevierville; and daughter Ida (Brad) DeMeulenaere of Georgia.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday October 31, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends dropped by to sign the guest register from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.