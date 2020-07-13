Mary E. Ford, age 85, of 238 Charles Street, Newport, TN37821, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was an active charter member at Fellowship Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cody and Nola Payne.
She is survived by her husband Alfred T Ford, husband of 43 years, children: Jerry (Audrey) Whitehead, Blue Ridge Ga., Gwendia Lawson, Newport, Clydene Styles Morristown, Tammy (Jabo) Francis, Newport; siblings: Tommy (Sonya) Payne, Charles (Patrica) Payne, Nola Johnstone, all of McCaysville, Georgia; grandchildren: Christy (Eric) Williams, Jonathan (Rebecca) Styles, Jake (Keisha) Styles, Newport, Boni Whitehead, Roswell Georgia, Katy Whitehead, Marietta Georgia; great grandchildren: Emma Styles, Madison (Cameron) Rich, Athens Tn., Montana (Eli) Murrell, Newport; great-great grandchildren: Julius and Jesse Rich, Drew Francis Murrell, also other family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held, July 14, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Fellowship Baptist Church PO Box 641 Newport TN 37822.