Joann Mooneyham, age 83 of Hartford passed away, Thursday, September 3, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Emma Clark; husband Claude Mooneyham; sons Kenny, Johnnie, Floyd, Edd, Sherman, and Hugh Mooneyham; daughter Vera Lou Mooneyham; sisters Helen Cates and Aileen Poe; and brother Hugh L. Clark.
She is survived by her grandsons Joshua (Heather) Mooneyham of Parrottsville, John Curtis (Sharon) Mooneyham of Strawberry Plains, and Michael Cortney Mooneyham of Harford; granddaughter Brandi (Josh) Pratt of Copper Hill, Virginia; sisters Maxine (Albert) Station of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Joyce (Bill) Davis of Newport; daughter-in-law Gail Mooneyham of Knoxville; special friends Mozella Ford and Tony Cook both of Hartford; and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Clark Cemetery with Rev. Randell Freeman officiating.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop and sign the guest register from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.