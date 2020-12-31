Christine O’Dell, age 70, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Glennie Kirkpatrick.
She is survived by her son, Michael O’Dell, daughters, Francine (Robert) Terry, Debbie (Kenneth) Hall, Rita Hammitt and Roxie Kirkpatrick, several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, also other family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, with funeral service following at 6 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.