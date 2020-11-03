Jeffery Allen Cooper, age 76, of Del Rio, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Susan Cooper, parents, Luther and Bessie Cooper, and sister, Rhonda McClanahan.
He is survived by his daughters, Beth Cooper and Vanessa Mims, brothers, Tye (Karen) and Todd (Becky) Cooper, granddaughter, Kaley, nephew, Lee McClanahan, and three grandpups.
Per his request, he was cremated with no services planned.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhome.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Jeffery Allen Cooper with cremation arrangements.