Clarence Riley Ray, age 82, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manley and Dovinia Ray, great-grandchildren, B/Raylyn White and Mason Riley White.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janette Ray, children, David (Lucy) Ray, Jeff (Bonnie) Ray, Regina (Roger) Thornton, and Angie (Glen) Shelton, grandchildren, Lynn Hixon, Marty Hixon, Michael Ray, Adam Ray, Marci (Wes) White, Caitlin (Cory) Valentine and Brandi (BJ) Carr, great-grandchildren, Landyn White, sister, Maxine (Charles) Ramsey, sister-in-law, Joyce (Densen) Robinson and Betty Finely, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Jimmy White and Pastor Tim Owens officiating.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book up until 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.