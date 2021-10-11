Rev. Chester Brady, born February 17, 1942, went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2021.
A longtime pastor and farmer, Chester was also a member of Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for several years.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Basil Brady & Effie Lee Shepard Brady; siblings, Pauline, Alfred Ray, George, & Lloyd Brady.
He is survived by siblings, Mary Ann, Beatrice, Morris (Carolyn), & Paul (Lavern) Brady; one niece, five nephews; special friends, Ed & Juanita Frazier, Rev. Manson Lee, Ronnie & Ethel Lovell; several other friends and church members.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home where Pastors Mike Strange & Kris Brady officiated.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial took place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Union Cemetery.
