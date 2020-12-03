Lorene Sane O’lear, age 80 of Newport, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 peacefully at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Richard O’lear and parents Andrew Sane and Edna Leota Worex Sane; 4 brothers and 3 sisters; Survivors include her sons Tim (Terri) O’Lear and Jim (Jackie) O’Lear; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel Mausoleum where Entombment to followed.
