Beloved husband and father Tony Rader, age 74, passed away at home in Newport, TN on Saturday, September 11th, 2021.
He grew up in Harned Chapel community of Parrottsville, where he was born to parents Clyde and Edith Rader.
Tony was a hardworking and loyal employee of ConAgra for 51 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Mildred to whom he was married to for 49 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Heather Askew and Celeste (Josh) Collins.
The delight of his life was his grandchildren, Wyatt and Oliver Collins.
Tony is survived by his sisters Judy (Danny) West, Sandra (Billy) Sauceman, Debbie (Kenny) Sane, Rosemary Bryant, Georgia Hall and brother, Ricky Rader.
Tony was preceded by his son Andy Rader, son in law Shannon Askew and brother Tex Rader.
A graveside service was conducted by Memorial Baptist church pastor Dr. John Hill on Monday at 11 a.m., September 13th, 2021 at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make any donations to Memorial Baptist Church.
The family would like to recognize and thank the Care Coordinator from the ALS Association, Mrs. Karen Kept, RN for all of her assistance.
If you would like to support further research of ALS, please contact the ALS Association, TN Chapter @ www.alstn.org.