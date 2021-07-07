Nancy Lenderman McKinney, 84 of Newport, passed away on July 1, 2021.
A longtime resident of Arkansas, Mrs. McKinney graduated from Cabot High School and Ouachita Baptist University.
A former high school and college teacher, she retired from the Arkansas State Parks Department.
She is preceded in death by her Husband: William H. (Butch) McKinney, Father: Earl Hobart Lenderman, Mother: Ada Thweatt Lenderman, Sisters: Clara Sue Spence and Marianne Webb.
She is survived by her Son: Keith McKinney (Dori), Daughter: Linda Cheree Hutton (Mike), Son: Mitchell McKinney, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, July 18. 2021 at First Baptist Church Newport in the Chapel with Rev. Don Smith and Rev. Rich Lloyd officiating.
The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. and the service begins at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Arkansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Newport First Baptist Church building fund.
Family and friends may sign the online register and post condolences at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.