Deloris Ellison, age 70 of Newport, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.
She retired from Bush Brothers after 51 years.
She was the daughter of the late Burnett and Edna France.
She was preceded in death by her husband’s James Ellison and Marvin Ledbetter, and brother Jimmy France.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Ben) Reece, of White Pine, grandson, Weston Reece of White Pine, special friends, Brenda Strange, Martha France, Lillie Ivey, Sandra Cagle and Peggy Watts, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Union Cemetery, where Rev. Zane Stuart officiated.
