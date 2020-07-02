Mrs. Katherine Pearce Allen Spence, age 80, of Newport, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She will be deeply loved and missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Hardy C. Allen and Carl Spence; mother Alma Kate Pearce, father Frank Pearce and sister Tina Hunt.
Survivors include her sons Hardy ‘Dickie’ Allen and Danny Allen both of Newport; daughters Denise (Alan) Williams of Georgetown, Kentucky; Deborah (James) Benito of San Antonio, Texas; and Dawn Green and Tim Peters of Newport; grandchildren Scotty (Jennifer) Large of Newport; Amber (Nathan) Click of Frankfort, Kentucky; Heath Allen of Sevierville; Rachel (Timothy) Love of Travis AFB, California; Eric (Celi) Benito and Mollie Benito all of San Antonio, Texas; Kristin Buckner of Newport and Katie Buckner of Maryville; great-grandchildren Evan Large, Riften Click, Tidus Love, Kainoa Benito and Dean Benito. Additional survivors include her brother Johnny (Ada Lou) Pearce of Newport.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbeares are Dickie Allen, Danny Allen, Scotty Large, Tom Peters, Ronnie Campbell, and Darrell Pack. Pastor Sam Hinchey will officiate.
The family will receive friends 12:00--1:30 p.m. Thursday at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.