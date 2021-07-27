Diane Taylor McMahan, age 74 of Greeneville, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmer and JudithTaylor.
She is survived by her son, Scott McMahan, of Newport, sister, Denise (John) Webb, of Jonesborough, grandchild, Dagan McMahan of Greeneville, very special friends, Mansfield McMahan, Christina Foshie and Sandy Tullock, also other family and friends.
The family will have a gathering of friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home, followed by family graveside services at 1:30 p.m., in the Fine Cemetery, with John Bugg officiating.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.