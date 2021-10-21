Marilyn Lois Greene Teaster, age 75, of Seymour, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, October 18, 2021.
She was born and raised in Del Rio, Tennessee and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1964.
She resided in Seymour, Tennessee since 1986.
Marilyn was a member of Community First Church of God in Seymour, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin “Fred” Teaster; parents, Clifford Greene and Nellie Mae Kanipe Greene; brothers, John Greene, Clarence Green, Burnette Greene, and Eugene Green; and sisters, Donna Sue Manning, Des Norwood, Bea Clark, and Barbara Greene.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Jeff Greene and his wife, Julie; her daughter, Amy Green and Kenny Morgan; three grandchildren, Tash Reed and husband, Brad, Timothy Sanders and fiancé, Taylor Hill, and Alexis Greene; three great-grandchildren, Camryn Reed, Ryder Reed, and Roman Reed; brother, Willie Green and wife, Robin; brother-in-law, Leon Teaster and wife, Vicki; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Thompson Cancer Center, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, and her nieces, Pam Sutton and Rhonda Mooneyham.
Receiving of family and friends was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 22nd at Atchley’s Funeral Home in Seymour, Tennessee where the Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. in Atchley’s Seymour Chapel.
The Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 23rd in Headrick’s Chapel Cemetery in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Pastor Jerry Ward will be officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.